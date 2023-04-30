Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh's comedy 'Housefull' turns 13

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone and Lara Dutta starrer comedy film 'Housefull' turned 13 on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, production house Nadiadwala Grandson took to their social media handles and shared a video which they captioned, "Humour, chaos and crazy antics that still makes us feel Housefull! Here's celebrating the #13thAnniversaryOfHousefull #SajidNadiadwala #Housefull."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Crpgyz4pEuQ/

In the video, the production house shared some fun glimpses from the film.

Helmed by Sajid Khan, the film was released in the year 2010 and was declared a hit.

'Housefull' also starred actors Arjun Rampal, Boman Ir and Chunkey Panday in pivotal roles.

Soon after the makers dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"High Hopes from HF5 sajid khan deserves this series a lot," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Superr film."

The film went on to spawn three sequels 'Housefull 2', 'Housefull 3' and 'Housefull 4' and all of the emerged to be hit.

Meanwhile, Akshay was recently seen in the comedy film 'Selfiee' which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be next seen in the drama film 'OMG-Oh my God 2', and in an upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha.

Riteish, on the other hand, will be seen in an upcoming horror comedy 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem, and in Sajid Khan's comedy '100%' alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor