Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh's ‘Housefull 5’ postponed, to release in theatres on THIS date

The much-anticipated release of Akshay Kumar's film, 'Housefull 5', originally scheduled for Diwali 2024, has been officially postponed. In an announcement today, the filmmakers revealed that the fifth instalment of the successful 'Housefull' franchise will now hit theaters in 2025. The new release date is set for June 6, 2025.

Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer, expressed gratitude for the franchise's past success and shared insights into the decision to delay the release. He stated, "The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Houseful 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be releasing on 6th June 2025.”

Back in June, the release date of the fifth installment of the comedy franchise was announced. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a poster of 'Housefull 5' which he captioned, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness!. Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!" Riteish also shared the film poster and captioned it, “We're back! And this time, we're surely going to make your Diwali brighter! Presenting our next one in the franchise!."

Housefull 5 achieves a milestone as the inaugural franchise in Indian Cinema to reach 5 installments. Following the tradition of its predecessors, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh take the lead in the fifth installment. While details about other cast members remain undisclosed, Akshay, Riteish, and Chunkey Pandey have been consistent in all four prior parts.