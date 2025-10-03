Akshay Kumar Shares Daughter’s Online Harassment Experience, Calls for Weekly ‘Cyber Period’ in Schools

Actor Akshay Kumar, during the inauguration of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the State Police Headquarters on October 3, recounted an incident that had occurred at his house a few months earlier. He said that his daughter had been playing a video game that allows interaction with unknown players online. While playing, she received a message asking her gender, to which she replied that she was female. The stranger then requested her to send nude pictures. His daughter immediately turned off the game and informed his wife. Akshay Kumar highlighted that such incidents are how cybercrimes often begin. He urged the Chief Minister to introduce a “cyber period” in Maharashtra schools for students of the seventh to tenth standards, emphasizing that cybercrime is now becoming more widespread than street crime and that it is crucial to take measures to prevent it.

Addressing the event, he said, "I want to tell you all a small incident that happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that allow you to play with others. You are playing with a stranger you don't know. While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there...Then a message came, Are you male or female? So she replied Female. And then he sent a message. Can you send me nude pictures of yourself? It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing, and she went and told my wife. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime... I would request the Chief Minister that in our Maharashtra state, every week on the seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth standards, there should be a period called cyber period where children should be explained about it. You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this crime..."

He stated that although many people had spoken about what the police should do to stop cybercrime, he wanted to make one request: that children should be taught about cybercrime in schools. He added that today, everyone knows that cybercrime has become increasingly prevalent in society, making it important for children to be aware of it. He said, "A lot of people spoke about what the police should do to stop cybercrime; however, I want to request one thing: that our children should be taught about cybercrime in school. Today, everyone knows that cybercrime has become increasingly prevalent in our society, so it is important that our children are aware of it."

Cybercrime in Maharashtra has been rising at an alarming rate, affecting individuals, businesses, and government institutions alike. With the rapid digitalization of services and the growing use of smartphones and online platforms, cybercriminals are exploiting vulnerabilities to commit fraud, data theft, and harassment. Cases of phishing, identity theft, financial scams, and online harassment have become increasingly common, targeting both adults and children. Social media platforms, gaming apps, and unsecured websites are often misused to lure unsuspecting users, making awareness and education crucial. Authorities in Maharashtra have intensified efforts to combat cybercrime through specialized cyber cells, awareness campaigns, and stricter enforcement of IT laws, but experts emphasize that preventive education in schools and public vigilance remain vital to curb this growing threat.