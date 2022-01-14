Akshay Kumar shares words of wisdom this Makar Sankranti

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, actor Akshay Kumar extended his heartfelt greetings to everyone.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay posted a picture of him flying a kite. Alongside the image, he penned a beautiful message for all. He asked everyone to never lose hope in their life.

"'Meethe gud me mil gaye til...udhi patang aur khil gaye dil'..May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakar ke rakhna (just hold onto the thread of hope)," he wrote.

In the image, Akshay can be seen sporting a peach-coloured shirt and blue jeans while holding onto the kite spool.

Makar Sankranti is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and marks the sun's transit into Makara (Capricorn) raashi (zodiac sign). It marks the beginning of the harvest season when people worship new crops and share them with delight.

( With inputs from ANI )

