Akshay Kumar starrer The Great Indian Rescue gets release date

The Akshay Kumar starrer The Great Indian Rescue finally has a release date. The movie, which was earlier titled Capsule Gill, is all set to hit the theatres on October 5 this year, as per the latest update by the makers. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor while it is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

The Great Indian Rescue is based on the real incident surrounding the late Jaswant Singh Gill, the former additional chief mining officer, who saved the lives of 65 people trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in West Bengal in 1989. The makers have shot the movie in Yorkshire last year. The film will see Akshay play the character of Gill while it also stars Parineeti Chopra in a pivotal role.