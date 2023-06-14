Akshay Kumar starrer 'The Great Indian Rescue' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : The much-awaited film that has become the talk of the town since its announcement, makers of 'The Great Indian Rescue' starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday announced the release date.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates and wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR: 'THE GREAT INDIAN RESCUE' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #TheGreatIndianRescue - starring #AkshayKumar and #ParineetiChopra - to release in *cinemas* on 5 Oct 2023... Directed by#TinuSureshDesai... Produced by #VashuBhagnani, #DeepshikhaDeshmukh, #JackkyBhagnani and #AjayKapoor."

The film is based on a true life event of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led India's first coal mine rescue mission.

The film will release in theatres worldwide on October 5, 2023.

It's the second collaboration of Akshay and Parineeti after their super-hit film 'Kesari' in 2019.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor, the film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for crime thriller 'Rustom'.

Earlier, the look of Akshay got leaked from the biopic where he was seen sporting a red turban and a dense beard look with stripped shirt and reading glasses.

Apart from this, Akshay will be next seen in 'OMG- Oh My God 2' alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film is slated to release on August 11.

He also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Akshay will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

