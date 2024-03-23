Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 : The trailer for the upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is set to premiere on March 26.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani recently took to Instagram to unveil a new poster featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar, along with the trailer release date.

The actors look stunning in their rugged avatars, hinting at an epic cinematic experience.

Jackky captioned the post with #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan lekar aa rahe hain bada dhamaka! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTrailer out on March 26! IN CINEMAS ON 10th APRIL! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnApril10 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024

Earlier on January 24, the creators of the upcoming film dropped a teaser on their social media platforms. The 1-minute and 38-second clip starts with stunning shots of beautiful locations, setting the scene for the introduction of a menacing villain who poses a serious threat to the country.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha in significant role.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

