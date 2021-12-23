Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to collaborate for an action film

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to join hands for an action adenture film which will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. According to an exclusive by Pinkvilla, the Bhagnani's are all set to cast Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in an action film. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will be produced by Vashu, Jackky and Deepshikha Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Films. According to a source, Ali Abbas Zafar has been planning for a big scale two-hero film for a very long time. The director has already narrated the idea to both of the actors and both have agreed to be a part of it.

Sources revealed to Pinkvilla that the film will be released sometime late next year, once Ali is done with his present project with Shahid Kapoor. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush. The Suryavanshi actor has completed the shooting for the film, Cinderella, which is a psycho-thriller, starring Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Chandrachur Singh, Sargun Mehta, Shahid Latief, Jitendra Rai, Rahul and Atul Sharma. Apart from that, Akshay has confirmed some films, including Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu, OMG - Oh My God 2, Gorkha and the web series The End.