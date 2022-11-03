Akshay Kumar to make his debut in Marathi cinema as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Superstar Akshay Kumar is all set for his Marathi debut with Mahesh Manjrekar’s next Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. In the movie, Akshay will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is produced by Vaseem Qureshi.

Expressing excitement about his Marathi debut Akshay said, “It’s a dream come true role for me. I think to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen is a very huge responsibility. I was taken aback when Raj sir asked me to portray this role. I feel so good to be playing this part and it’s going to be a dream come true role for me. Also, I will be working for the first time with Director Mahesh Manjrekar, and it is going to be an experience.” At the mahurat CM Eknath Shinde was also present along with Raj Thackeray.

Speaking about the film and team, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, “This movie will be a super hit, my good wishes are with them. Balasahab Thackeray used to stand with Marathi cinemas, Raj Thackeray is also supporting the cinema.”On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu which was a disaster at the box office.