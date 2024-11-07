Akshay Kumar To Reunite With Govinda and Paresh Rawal For Bhagam Bhag Sequel After 18 Years: Reports

Bhagam Bhag, one of Bollywood’s classic comedies directed by Priyadarshan featuring Akshay Kumar with Govinda and Paresh Rawal is all set to have a sequel after 18 long years. Known for its humorous twists and engaging storyline, the film was a box-office hit and has achieved cult status over time among cine-lovers. According to sources cited by Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar has secured the rights to Bhagam Bhag from Shemaroo, with plans to develop a sequel, Bhagam Bhag 2.

Akshay has already sorted out the franchise rights for both Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag. With a fresh team of writers on board, the sequel is currently in the script-writing stage. This move aligns with Akshay's ongoing efforts to bring back beloved franchises with a new twist. Pinkvilla also revealed that the plans for Bhagam Bhag 2 have further developed with Akshay Kumar aiming to reunite with the original stars, Govinda and Paresh Rawal. A source close to the project told the publication that the trio’s collaboration would be a delight for fans, and the goal is to craft a script that honors their legendary comedic performances from the first film.

The idea is to retain the essence of the original while offering something fresh and entertaining for the audience, ensuring that the sequel lives up to the iconic legacy of the franchise. "The scripting work has just started, as the germ of an idea for Bhagam Bhag 2 is already in place. Akshay will be collaborating with another producer on the film and the details have been kept under wraps for now," the source further stated. Akshay Kumar was last seen in the comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein, which hit theaters in August. He is currently busy filming for Housefull 5, the next installment in the popular comedy franchise. Following this, Akshay will move on to Welcome To The Jungle and Bhooth Bangla, both of which are highly anticipated films