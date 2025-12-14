Akshay Kumar visits Bhubaneswar, urges youth to "stay away from drugs"

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 14 : Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar visited Bhubaneswar to attend an event, drawing massive crowds of fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor and interact with him.

Addressing the audience, the actor delivered a strong social message, appealing to youngsters to stay away from drugs and uphold family values. "I request all the young people to stay away from drugs and always respect your parents. They are the biggest strength in your life," he said.

Akshay Kumar also praised Bhubaneswar and thanked the people for their affection. "Ye ek sundar aur pavitra shehar hai. I have come here before as well. The love and warmth I receive here always touch my heart," he said.

He inaugurated a jewellery store in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Earlier this month, on December 4, Akshay Kumar had made a brief transit stop at the Biju Patnaik International Airport while travelling from Jodhpur to Vietnam, during which fans had gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in Priyadarsha's 'Haiwaan' also starring Saif Ali Khan. It is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.

Akshay and Saif, who have previously worked together on films such as 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Yeh Dillagi', and 'Aarzoo', will be seen sharing the screen space after 17 long years. They were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008.

Actress Sayami Kher will also be playing the key role in the film. The makers have been eyeing the theatrical release in 2026.

