Akshay Kumar walks out of Aanand L Rai’s ‘Gorkha’ due to lack in script clarity

Hit actor - director duo Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai were supposed to reunite for a third film. Back in 2021, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films announced a biopic Gorkha, based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo. He was the legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). The film was to be helmed by National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. It was also reported last year that the project is set to go on floors in March 2023. But, the latest updates reveal that the actor is no longer part of Gorkha.

As reported by Hindustan Times, a source informed them that Akki has refused to be a part of a movie that might not portray the true version of the real-life events that happened. As quoted by the publication, the source said, “Some veterans from the unit that Major General Cardozo was attached with during the war reached out, putting major question marks on his version of the events. Akshay has utmost respect for the armed forces and does not want to associate with a story that may have a shadow of doubt. Major General Cardozo is said to have amputated his own leg with a khukri after stepping on a landmine during the 71 war. In August last year, when asked about the film, Rai had said that they are still working on it, and it will go on floors once the script is locked.