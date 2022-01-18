Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey' to release in March 2022!

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon starrer, 'Bachchan Pandey is all set to release this year in March on the special day of Holi. Akshay took to social media to announce the release date of the film along with two new posters. The Laxmmi Bomb star shared the post on Instagram with the caption, "Action ✔️ Comedy ✔️ Romance ✔️ Drama ✔️ L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March, 2022 🎬 Directed by @farhadsamji"

Meanwhile, Akshay has a lot of projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in 'Ram Setu' which also stars Jacqueline.

He also has 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Prithviraj', 'Selfiee', and 'Cinderella'. He will also be making his OTT debut soon. Yesterday, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in the woods of Ranthambore. While on a safari, the couple spotted 'a magnificent tigress on the prowl'. Twinkle shared a video of the tigress on social media. The couple's daughter Nitara was excited to spot her mother's book in the library at Sher Bagh, Ranthambore. Twinkle Khanna shared a goofy post on Instagram as she and Akshay Kumar celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on January 17. Today, January 18, she shared videos and photos from Ranthambore. The first video was of a tigress that they spotted on the safari.

