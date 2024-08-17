Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' Dominates Box Office with Strong Collections

The strong word-of-mouth and exceptional reviews have helped Khel Khel Mein gather good momentum even on working days. On Friday, the film collected a net of Rs 2.46 crs, thereby holding steady. Looking at the positive reactions from movie-goers, a lot of shows were also added across the country on public demand. On its day 1, Khel Khel Mein earned Rs 5.23 crores at the box office, with its day 2 collection, the film's total now stands at Rs 7.65 crores. And it is likely to grow over the weekend.

The overall reactions to Khel Khel Mein have been so overwhelming that it showed in the collections; Khel Khel Mein managed to garner more than double the collections of other films.The bookings have been so strong for Khel Khel Mein that Saturday is now looking like a big number that will surprise the trade and the industry. This is all a result of the whole-hearted acceptance of the film by the audiences.

The weekend business of Khel Khel Mein will finally decide where the film will end at - and from the looks of it, the film seems to be here for the long run.