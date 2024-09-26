Akshay Kumar’s Most Reviewed Film Sarfira Makes Its OTT Debut

Akshay Kumar's Sarfira has been hailed as one of his finest performances, garnering widespread critical acclaim. The film, a remake of the Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, tells the inspiring story of a man who dreams of making air travel accessible to the masses. Kumar's portrayal of the determined and visionary protagonist has been particularly lauded. Critics have praised his ability to convey a range of emotions, from grit and determination to vulnerability and joy. His performance has been described as "powerful," "heartfelt," and "inspiring." As the film drops on Disney + Hotstar, the outpour of love continues.

While sharing the official announcement on Instagram, the streamer captioned its Instagram post: "Apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye, Sarfira hona padta hai! Watch the dreams of a common man soar in Sarfira, Streaming from October 11th only on DisneyPlus Hotstar (sic)." In the Sudha Kongara directorial, Sarfira essayed the role of a pilot-turned-businessman Vir Mhatre. As for Radhikka Madan, she was seen as Akshay's wife Rani Mhatre. On the other hand, veteran actor Paresh Rawal played the character of Paresh Goswami.

The day Sarfira was released in theatres, Akshay shared unseen photos from the set and spoke about his experience working in the movie. The actor recalled that Sarfira's journey began three years ago and he felt glad to be a part of it. In his IG note, Kumar also mentioned, "Sarfira is the story of a dream and the stubbornness to fulfil that dream, something we all can learn from. I’m so proud to be a part of this film and glad that Sarfira is my 150th film (sic)."