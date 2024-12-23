Akshay Oberoi: Always believed female directors bring sensitivity to the romance genre

Mumbai, Dec 23 Actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to showcase his darker side once again in “Kisko Tha Pata”, has heaped praise on director Ratnaa Sinha and said that he has always believed female directors bring sensitivity to the romance genre.

He says, "Working with Ratnaa Sinha on Kisko Tha Pata has been an absolute privilege. I’ve always believed that female directors bring an unparalleled depth and sensitivity to the romance genre, and Ratnaa ma’am has truly set a benchmark with her work on this film.”

“Her ability to weave intricate emotions with relatable characters is what makes her storytelling so compelling. “

The film also stars internet sensation Ashnoor Kaur and Aadil Khan.

What struck Akshay, he revealed that it was “her understanding of relationships and human dynamics.”

“She doesn’t just focus on the surface-level aspects of romance but dives deep into the complexities and vulnerabilities that come with it. Her direction brings a unique freshness to the film, and she has crafted a narrative that is both heartfelt and thrilling.”

Akshay continues, "Playing a villain for the third time consecutively was a challenge, but Ratnaa ma’am’s guidance made the process seamless.”

“My character in Kisko Tha Pata has a duality—a lover who starts off as endearing but becomes dangerously obsessive. It was her nuanced vision that helped me bring out the layers of this character, ensuring he wasn’t just another antagonist but someone with a deeply emotional and relatable backstory."

“Kisko Tha Pata” is an emotionally charged romantic drama that delves into themes of love, obsession, and morality.

He had earlier shared his thoughts on working with the young internet sensation Ashnoor Kaur and said that he has never been very savvy when it comes to social media.

Reflecting on his experience working with Ashnoor, Akshay shared, "Working with Ashnoor Kaur has been truly inspiring. She brings not only immense talent and energy to the set but also a deep understanding of how to leverage social media as a powerful tool.”

“Her massive online presence and technical expertise in navigating social media platforms have taught me so much about how actors today are using these mediums to connect with fans, market their projects, and build their personal brand."

