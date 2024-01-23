Akshay Oberoi Reveals Despite Seven Years Passing Since Their Last Collaboration Deepika's Professionalism Remains Unwavering

Bollywood stars Akshay Oberoi and Deepika Padukone, who last shared screen space in the critically acclaimed "Piku," are set to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming blockbuster "Fighter." Akshay Oberoi, who reunites with Deepika Padukone after seven years, expresses admiration for her professionalism. "Working with Deepika Padukone is always a pleasure. She is one of the most thorough professionals I have ever had the opportunity to collaborate with. From our time on 'Piku' to now in 'Fighter,' nothing has changed. Her commitment to her craft and the collaborative spirit she brings to the set is truly commendable," shared Akshay Oberoi.

Directed by the renowned Siddharth Anand, "Fighter" features an ensemble cast, including Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover, alongside Akshay Oberoi and Deepika Padukone. The film is a gripping tale of airforce pilots and is slated for release on January 25th, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience."Fighter" brings together a stellar lineup of actors portraying airforce pilots, adding a dynamic layer to the narrative. Akshay Oberoi expressed excitement about the project, stating, "Being a part of 'Fighter' has been an incredible journey. Working alongside such talented individuals, including Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and of course, Deepika Padukone, has been a privilege. Siddharth Anand has crafted an engaging storyline that I believe will resonate with audiences ."As the release date approaches, the anticipation for "Fighter" continues to build, with fans eager to witness the on-screen chemistry between Akshay Oberoi and Deepika Padukone once again.