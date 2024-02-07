Akshay Oberoi says his ‘bromance’ with Karan Singh Grover is ‘genuine'

Mumbai, Feb 7 Actors Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover developed their “bromance” on the sets of ‘Fighter’, which the former claims is not limited to the screen but is a genuine connection.

In ‘Fighter’, Akshay embodies Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, a character he recently unveiled on social media. Karan, on the other hand, steps into the shoes of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill.

Both actors, sharing common interests in gadgets and automobiles, found common ground beyond the script.

Commenting on their camaraderie, Akshay told IANS: "Working with Karan on Fighter has been an absolute delight. Our shared interests, both on and off the screen, translated into an organic chemistry that I believe audiences will truly appreciate.”

“We connected on various levels during the making of Fighter. The bromance we've developed is not just limited to our characters; it's a genuine connection that I think will resonate with the audience."

A source from the set revealed that: "Akshay and Karan bring an incredible energy to Fighter. Their on-screen chemistry and camaraderie are integral to the storyline, adding depth and authenticity to their characters."

