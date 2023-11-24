Akshay Oberoi set to shine at IFFI Goa as his next, 'Dil Hai Grey' set to have its India Premiere

Actor Akshay Oberoi is gearing up for the grand Indian premiere of his latest film, Dil Hai Grey, at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The much-anticipated event is set to captivate audiences with its enthralling storyline and stellar performances. Directed by Susi Ganeshan, Dil Hai Grey has already made waves with its outstanding premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Now, the spotlight shifts to Goa as the film gets ready to grace the IFFI stage.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Urvashi Rautela and Vineet Kumar Singh, the movie promises a rollercoaster of emotions and a gripping narrative. Akshay Oberoi, who essays an intriguing character with shades of grey, is set to leave a lasting impression with his nuanced performance. In anticipation of the IFFI premiere, Akshay Oberoi expresses his excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to be heading to Goa for the premiere of Dil Hai Grey at IFFI. It's an honor to showcase our film at such a prestigious platform, and I am eager to share this cinematic journey with the audience. Working with Susi Ganeshan, Urvashi Rautela, and Vineet Kumar Singh has been a rewarding experience, and I believe the viewers are in for a treat."