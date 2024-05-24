Akshay Oberoi shares his favourite scenes in courtroom drama 'Illegal 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is gearing up for his much-awaited third season of 'Illegal', spilled beans about his favourite scenes in the courtroom drama.

Akshay will be seen reprising his role as a lawyer in the series. The series delves into the complexities of the legal industry, blending drama with themes of love, lust, trust, betrayal, and ambition.

'Illegal 3,' directed by Sahir Raza, the legal drama series, also stars Piyush Mishra, Neha Sharma, Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Ira Dubey, and Zayn Marie Khan.

Speaking to ANI, Akshay Oberoi shared details about his character and his favourite scenes in season 3 of 'Illegal'.

He said, "My character Akshay Jaitley, is a well-educated person. He is very knowledgeable. But he doesn't understand the world. Slowly, and obviously there is a love story with Neha Sharma's character, Niharika Singh. The love story was teased in the first two seasons. And in the third season, we actually explore this love story very well. Some of my favourite scenes in the season are with Neha."

Satyadeep Mishra, who plays the role of Puneet Tandon in the series, talked about how this third season is different. "Season 3 focuses on people's personal lives. It doesn't just focus on the court cases. So he makes the show more exciting," he said.

Adding to it, actor Piyush Mishra said, "there are new relationships that have not been discovered before this season. New relationships open up for us too. New relationships open up for the audience too. These relationships did not exist before. We also got excited after knowing this."

Recently, the makers of the third season unveiled the trailer of the courtroom drama.

In this new season of the series, lawyer Niharika Singh, played by Neha Sharma, starts on a thrilling journey driven by her desire to become Delhi's top legal luminary, abandoning her once-cherished beliefs. Throughout the series, viewers have seen her ideological struggle with Janardhan Jaitely (Piyush Mishra).

The third season of 'Illegal' is set to premiere on Jio Cinema on May 29.

