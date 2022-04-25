Akshay Oberoi starts shooting for crime thriller 'Varchasva'

Mumbai, April 25 Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi has kicked off the first schedule of the crime-thriller 'Varchasva' in Ranchi.

The film is being helmed by Manish Singh. Akshay, who received positive response for his work in the web series 'Flesh', will be seen playing the role of a labourer for the first time.

The project will also star Ravi Kishan and Tridha Chaudhary in key roles. Embarking on the first leg of the shoot, the actor is excited about exploring a new facet of his craft through the crime thriller. Akshay took to his social media and posted a picture of a clapperboard that announced the mahurat of 'Varchaswa'.

He wrote in the caption, "#Varchasva - Yahan rishto ki koi keemat nahi (#Varchasva - where relationships hold no value). Koyla aur Dhanbad, jitna kaala yahan ka koyla usse jyada kaali yahan ki hawa. (Coal and Dhanbad, the air here feels darker than the coal). Filming now!"

The story of the upcoming movie revolves around the rise of a labourer who begins working for a don. Spilling the beans on the character he'll be seen essaying in it, Akshay shares "I will be playing the character of a guy from Bihar who comes to Dhanbad to seek work in 'Varchaswa'. This is an important film because for the first time my work will mirror the unspoken realities of the common man. What excites me are the themes of morality, greed, materialism and integrity in the crime thriller."

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in 'Cold' penned by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt and in Pawan Kripalani's 'Gaslight'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor