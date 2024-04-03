Akshay Oberoi to share screen space with Jackie Shroff in spy drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : After enthralling the audience with his performance in 'Fighter', actor Akshay Oberoi is now set to steal the show in the spy espionage film 'Two Zero One Four' alongside Jackie Shroff.

As per a statement, the film is directed by Shravan Tiwari. In the film, Akshay will step into the challenging role of a terrorist, marking a departure from his previous roles.

The film has been shot in locations spanning Mumbai, Kutch of Gujarat, and Russia.

Reflecting on his role, Akshay said, "Playing the character of a terrorist in 'Two Zero One Four' is a thrilling opportunity. It's a departure from my previous roles and presents a new challenge that I eagerly embrace."

The film is slated to release this year. Jackie Shroff will portray the role of an army officer, adding depth and authenticity to the narrative.

