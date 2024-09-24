Akshay shares pic with his Housefull 5 squad Jacqueline, Riteish, Abhishek

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Actor Akshay Kumar, who is busy shooting for his upcoming much-anticipated comedy film 'Housefull 5', shared a picture of his squad featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Dino Morea.

Akshay on Tuesday took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with a glimpse of the Housefull team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

All of them posed in style and swag for the camera.

The picture captures Dino, Akshay, Riteish and Abhishek in their casual look while Jacqueline looked stunning in an all-black outfit.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Just another day with this incredible cast. Housefull of actors, one cruise, and endless stories to tell!"

As soon as post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "can't wait to witness full of madness."

Another user commented, "Five time more funn just can't wait for #Housefull5."

"Housefull 5 excitement," another comment read.

A while ago, Johny Lever shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of 'Housefull 5'.

Johny Lever treated fans with a BTS photo on his Instagram featuring himself, Akshay Kumar and Ranjeet.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "It's full house or HOUSEFULL?"

Earlier this month, makers announced the exciting lineup of leading ladies. The film will feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

In July, Sajid announced that superstar Sanjay Dutt would be joining the ensemble cast of the eagerly awaited 'Housefull 5.' Nadiadwala expressed immense joy at collaborating once again with Dutt, a long-time friend and colleague.

"Sajid Nadiadwala has been like family from the beginning of my journey. I'm thrilled to be working with him again on Housefull 5 and look forward to many more collaborations in the future," shared Sanjay Dutt, reflecting on his deep bond with the renowned producer.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5', set entirely aboard a cruise ship, is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise. This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for.

Mark your calendar as the film is to release on June 6, 2025, to deliver laughter, love, and timeless entertainment to audiences worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor