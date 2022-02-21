Akshaye Khanna joins Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Drishyam 2

Akshaye Khanna has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 as per reports in Pinkvilla. This is a new character introduced by the makers. He reportedly plays a cop who is a close associate of Tabu and assists her in the investigation. Akshay is said to play a tough, smart, savvy, sharp cop who is on Ajay’s tails and determined to pin the charge on him.The report also added that it is not a supporting role but a proper one which has been written just for him and will probably stand out in terms of impact and performance.

This will be Ajay and Akshaye’s fourth film together. Their last movie together was ‘Aakrosh’. They will be collaborating for the movie after 12 long years. The actors have also starred in films like ‘Deewangee’, ‘LOC’ and others.Ajay recently completed the first schedule of ‘Drishyam 2’. The seven-day schedule of Drishyam 2, which began last week, was held in Navi Mumbai. The movie sees Ajay (Vijay Salgaonkar), Tabu (IGP Meera Deshmukh), Shriya Saran (Nandini Salgaonkar) and Ajay and Shriya’s two daughters, Ishita Dutta (Anju) and Mrunal Jadhav (Anu), reprising their roles from Drishyam (2015). The film was to begin shooting from the first week of January this year but it got delayed due to the third wave. A small schedule of Bhola was held during this time.