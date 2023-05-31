Al Pacino, 83, to welcome his fourth child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

The Godfather actor Al Pacino, 83, is set to welcome his fourth child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29. This will be Noor and Pacino’s first child together. Pacino is father to three other kids: a daughter with ex-Jan Tarrant and twins with ex, Beverly D’Angelo. Noor and Pacino were first linked in April 2022 and have remained inseparable since then. Al Pacino’s exciting baby news comes the same month as best friend, Robert De Niro,79, welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

As per TMZ, Al's girlfriend is eight months pregnant.