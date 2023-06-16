Al Pacino, 83, welcomes son with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29

Acting icon Al Pacino, at age 83, and girlfriend Noor Alfalla, 29, welcomed his fourth child to the world. A representative for the actor issued a brief statement about the birth. I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino," the actor's spokesman said. "No other statement or comments will be provided."Notably, Pacino is father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie with his ex-girlfriend, Jan Tarrant.

On Wednesday, Pacino and Alfallah were photographed while hanging out for dinner together in Los Angeles.Pacino's relationship with Alfallah became public in April 2022. As per a report by Page Six, the pair started dating each other during the pandemic. Alfallah is a graduate from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts. She has completed her master's degree in film and TV producing from the University of California Los Angeles. Interestingly, Alfallah dated rockstar singer Mick Jagger in 2017 when she was only 22 years old.

In an interview with The New Yorker in 2014, Pacino had talked about fatherhood and highlighted how he wanted to be a better dad unlike his own father who had left him and his mother when he was a child.“I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them,” said Pacino.