Al Pacino is not married despite being spotted wearing wedding ring

Los Angeles, Dec 7 Hollywood royalty Al Pacino, who was spotted wearing a wedding ring on his recent outing, is not married.

The actor was seen wearing the ring when he stepped out at an event for Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ this week. The actor, 85, has not tied the knot again, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Al Pacino is not married”, a representative for the star told ‘People’.

The actor sparked marriage rumors at the Los Angeles gathering on Thursday, December 4, as he posed for photos with Leo, 51, Teyana Taylor and others with a gold band on his finger.

As per ‘People’, in his snapshot with Leo, the senior actor smiled and wrapped his arms around his co-star, and in his photograph with Taylor, 34, the Academy Award winner held a drink, similarly putting his hand in the camera's frame.

Al Pacino has had many high-profile relationships over the years, including ones with Beverly D’Angelo, Tuesday Weld and Jill Clayburgh, plus the late Diane Keaton. He was most recently romantically linked to Noor Alfallah, with whom he shares a son, Roman Pacino, who was born in June 2023. The star's representative had earlier said, "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman.

In addition to Roman, the actor is also a dad of three adult children, daughter Julia, whom he welcomed with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia, whom he shares with Beverly D’Angelo, 74. Speaking about marriage with the Boston Herald in 2015, the actor said, "Of course, it's possible (I'll get married). It seems beside the point, though. I have no idea, but I never say never”.

The actor rarely discusses his relationships in-depth publicly, and he has always considered himself to be "shy", something he once told Larry King.

