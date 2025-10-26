Alankrita Sahai’s Diwali Turns Extra Special with a Heartwarming Surprise from Her Mom

After many years, actress Alankrita Sahai celebrated Diwali in Mumbai, making this festive season truly emotional and memorable. Earlier, she would often celebrate the festival in Chandigarh, but this year’s celebration in Mumbai was extra special as it came after the passing of her father — marking a heartfelt return to festive joy.

It’s been years since her father’s demise, and this Diwali brought a wave of emotions for the actress. What made it even more beautiful was a surprise from her mother, who flew down to Mumbai to be with Alankrita and her sister, filling their home with love, light, and warmth.

“Diwali has always been very special for our family,” shared Alankrita. “After losing my father, it took me a long time to truly feel the spirit of the festival again. But this year, when mom surprised us, I felt a sense of completeness and peace I hadn’t felt in years.”

Known for her infectious positivity, Alankrita expressed how this Diwali reminded her of the importance of togetherness, gratitude, and healing. “It’s not just about lights or festivities — it’s about love, family, and remembering those who continue to live in our hearts,” she said.

Surrounded by diyas, laughter, and warmth, Alankrita’s Mumbai Diwali turned into a celebration of love, remembrance, and new beginnings — one that rekindled old memories and strengthened family bonds.