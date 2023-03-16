Alanna Panday, Ivor McCary beam with joy in viral pics from Haldi ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 : The wedding festivities of actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday are going on in full swing. On Wednesday, the 'Liger' actor shared a video from her haldi ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a video on her stories which she captioned, "My whole heart," followed by a white heart emoticon.

In the video, Alanna and her to-be-husband Ivor could be seen smeared in Haldi and all the guests present at the ceremony shower them with flower petals.

Celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Shib Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor, Kim Sharma, Dia Mirza, Anusha Dandekar, Palak Tiwari, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri marked their presence at the ceremony.

Take a look at some of the beautiful pictures from Alanna and Ivor's haldi.

The soon-to-be-married couple could be seen beaming with joy and donning ivory-coloured ensembles in the viral pictures.

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday. By profession, she is a model and social media influencer.

Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCary earlier in 2021 and the couple is now all set to tie the knot.

Reportedly the marriage will be held on March 16, 2023, in Mumbai.

Coming back to Ananya, she recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime-thriller.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.

