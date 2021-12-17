Alaya F: 2021 has been great, allowed me to be on sets non-stop

Mumbai, Dec 17 As 2021 draws closer to an end, actress Alaya F, who made her debut opposite Saif Ali Khan in 'Jawani Jaaneman', looks back at the year as she calls it a professionally rewarding year.

The actress has been busy with shoots throughout this year and she now opens up on how that feels.

Talking about her busy year, Alaya shares: "2021 was a very special year for me because I finally got the opportunity to really work and be on sets non-stop after a long break that the pandemic forced upon us!"

Working her way through lockdowns in projects one after the other, he says: "I was constantly shooting and in films back to back and even though it was very exhausting at times, it was so rewarding because all through the lockdowns that happened post my first release all I could think about was getting back to work. So finally being able to do what I had been dreaming of was incredible!"

Shedding light on her learnings, the actress says: "In between all of this I also learnt important lessons on how to balance my time and conserve my energy and take breaks when necessary. Which is something I never used to do!"

"That's why this year was great, because it was incredibly productive but at the same time it taught me a lot about balance. I hope 2022 is full of lots of new learnings, lots of new opportunities and just a lot of success, love and happiness! I can't wait to see the work of this year translate into 2022", she concludes

Ekta Kapoor's 'U-Turn' and 'Freddy' starring Kartik Aaryan are some of the projects in her pipeline.

