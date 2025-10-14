Alec Baldwin Crashes Car into Tree With Brother Stephen Baldwin in New York, Says 'I'm Fine'

Alec Baldwin crashed his car into a tree in East Hampton, New York on Monday. According to TMZ report, the Baldwin brothers were in a car accident in East Hampton. A Range Rover ran into a tree, in which Alec and his brother Stephen were present. However, both are safe and did not receive any injuries in the accident.

After the car accident, Alec clarified that he is fine and doing good. "I got all these inquiries about my car thing this morning," the 30 Rock alum said. "I was in an accident this morning. I’m fine. My brother Stephen was visiting me on Long Island, and we spent the weekend out there for the film festival."

“My wife’s car is pretty smashed up. Big tree, big fat tree. I’m going to L.A. to see my family, can’t wait — going out to California to gather my family together,” he said, before reiterating that he’s fine and making the cuckoo sign in jest.