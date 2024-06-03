Aleksander Alexllic Responds to Accusations Over Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Marriage Troubles, Says...

Aleksander Alexllic has responded to accusations linking him to the marital troubles between Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya. A social media user commented on Aleksander's Instagram post, suggesting his involvement in "destroying Pandya’s life."

In response, Aleksander Alexllic questioned the accusation, stating, "Who said I destroyed anything?"

Natasa Stankovic's relationship with Hardik Pandya has been under scrutiny after she removed the "Pandya" surname from her Instagram handle, sparking divorce rumours. A recent Reddit post questioning their absence from each other's social media and Natasa's absence from IPL 2024 matches further fueled speculation.

Reports from Bombay Times suggested that tension has been brewing in their marriage for the past six months. Amid rumours, Natasa recently unarchived her wedding photos, hinting at a possible reconciliation.

Pandya and Stankovic tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya on July 30 of the same year. Stankovic, who began her career in TV commercials, made her Bollywood debut in Prakash Jha’s 'Satyagraha'. She appeared in films like 'Dishkiyaoon', 'Action Jackson', '7 Hours to Go', and 'Zero'. She gained popularity through 'Bigg Boss 8' and the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9'.