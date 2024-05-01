Alex Cross series gets season 2 renewal before season 1 even premieres

Los Angeles [US], May 1 : A new series based on James Patterson's Alex Cross novels is yet to be out and interestingly the makers are already in talks to expand the project with the second season.

Starring Aldis Hodge, the drama, based on James Patterson's best-selling novel series, is about a detective and forensic psychologist who delves into the minds of killers in order to catch them, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard and Jeanine Mason are set to join the cast for the second season. Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill, Eloise Mumford and Siobhan Murphy star with Hodge in season one.

However, streaming giant Prime Video has not shared any official information regarding it.

Cross landed a series order at Prime Video in October 2022 after more than two years in development. The show comes from Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, which also produce Prime Video's Reacher one of the streamer's biggest series and Jack Ryan.

Alex Cross is the lead character in 32 novels from Patterson, most recently 2023's Alex Cross Must Die. Morgan Freeman starred in two feature films based on the first two books in the series, Along Came a Spider and Kiss the Girls (though the latter was released first), and Tyler Perry played the character in 2012's Alex Cross, based on the 12th book in the series.

Ben Watkins (Truth Be Told, Burn Notice) is the series' showrunner and executive produces with Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Craig Siebels, Patterson and his James Patterson Entertainment partners Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg of Skydance TV, and Bill Bost. Hodge is a producer.

