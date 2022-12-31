Alexandra Daddario goes skinny dipping, says 'Take a vacation from your problems'
By IANS | Published: December 31, 2022 12:54 PM 2022-12-31T12:54:07+5:30 2022-12-31T13:10:13+5:30
Los Angeles, Dec 31 'The White Lotus' star Alexandra Daddario went skinny dipping in her vacation and shared some steamy pictures on her social media.
The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a risque photo of herself wearing absolutely nothing, reports Fox News.
Daddario showed off her fit physique as the sexy snap displayed her bare back to the camera with a thumb covering the lower half of her body.
A beautiful outdoor scene is pictured in the background with mountainous nature views, as the star steps into an infinity pool.
"Take a vacation from your problems, Bob," her social media caption read.
In the second photo, the actress took a dip in the pool and made a splash, keeping her bare back to the camera.
The 'Percy Jackson' star portrayed Rachel Patton in 'The White Lotus' season one - a newlywed who isn't thrilled in her marriage. The show partially followed the story of her and her overzealous husband checking into a resort for their honeymoon.
Daddario did not appear in season two of the Emmy-nominated HBO series, but she has been keeping busy. She's landed a role in AMC's upcoming series 'Mayfair Witches'.
