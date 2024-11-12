Ali Fazal Joins Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Hollywood’s Rule Breakers: Calls Her a “Powerhouse of Talent”

Indian actor Ali Fazal continues to make significant strides in Hollywood, recently announced to star alongside the iconic Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the upcoming film Rule Breakers. The project, produced by Angel Studios, marks yet another milestone in Fazal’s burgeoning international career.

Rule Breakers, directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag, explores themes of resilience and defiance in Afghanistan. Fazal’s involvement in this compelling narrative showcases his versatility as an actor and his ability to tackle diverse roles across various genres. Known for his previous work in Victoria & Abdul and the acclaimed series Furious 7, Fazal’s collaboration with Waller-Bridge is highly anticipated by fans and industry insiders alike. The film is set for a release in March 2025.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Rule Breakers and to share the screen with such a talented actress as Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” said Fazal. “This project resonates with me deeply, and I believe it’s crucial to tell stories that highlight the strength and resilience of individuals in challenging circumstances. I look forward to bringing this narrative to life and reaching audiences globally.”

Speaking about working with Pheobe, Ali said, ““ i am so thrilled to be able to support a film that we think every parent should take their daughter to watch in the theatres. And the story being so inspiring , it was no surpise that Phoebe waller also stepped in.. ofcourse she is a powerhouse of talent so her addition am sure has lifted the film to greater heights. we play key roles at different stages in Roya mehboob’s life and journey along with the afghani robotics team for girls”.

Fazal's journey from Bollywood to Hollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. His commitment to meaningful storytelling and his ability to navigate complex characters have garnered him acclaim in both industries. This collaboration with Waller-Bridge not only solidifies his presence in Hollywood but also underscores the growing recognition of South Asian talent in global cinema.