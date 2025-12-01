Ali Fazal Meets Kids and Women displaced from Gaza in Egypt; Actor Joins Hands With Global NGO

Indian actor Ali Fazal has been announced as the new international goodwill ambassador for Goodwill Caravan, an international non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and protecting refugees and forcibly displaced people from human trafficking and exploitation, across regions in Northern Africa, Middle East and Europe. The announcement marks a significant step in Fazal’s ongoing commitment to global humanitarian causes. Goodwill Caravan works tirelessly to aid forcibly displaced individuals and families escaping conflict zones and persecution, providing them with critical resources including legal aid, shelter, food security, and access to education and healthcare. The organization’s mission centers on restoring dignity, safety, and stability to people from war-torn regions, helping them rebuild their lives by assisting them to integrate ,safely, in the first safe country they flee to, thus reducing the risk of ,further, exploitation. The actor recently marked his initial association by working on ground with the NGO for providing aid to refugees stationed in Egypt.

Speaking about the association, Ali Fazal said, “Goodwill Caravan’s work has deeply resonated with me. Its always the common people who lose livelihood due to the wars fought. And here is an eco system that is about giving people a second chance, to rebuild, to belong, and to live with dignity. I feel honored to lend my voice to this cause and to the tireless efforts being made by the wonderful team at Goodwill Caravan to support refugees who have endured unimaginable hardships. I have a child of my own now, and no family, no individual especially kids should be exposed to the cruel drawbacks of war and fleeing to be a refugee in another country. Everyone deserves dignity and being a human, a husband, a son, a father all deeply have made me more aware of the need for empathy and emotion in a world that is alienating us from these very instincts”.

He also shared the news on his social media with saying, “I think this was the hardest sit down camera interaction i have ever had to do. And still the one i most looked forward to. Thank You @goodwillcaravan . For having me come onboard this gigantic vehicle of pure love and support.

May the Caravan reach the ends of the world in good time. We all need you. Being aware and holding onto compassion is the holy grail of artists like myself i like to think. With wars and famines waging in so many areas in the world.. this is but a spec of some good we can hope to bring about in the lives of displaced men , women and children . Here, i got a chance to interact and spend time with the few women and children who managed to get out of the massacres in Gaza. Along with them we helped integrate the Syrian refugees fleeing . Goodwill Caravan provides essential protection services including emergency aid distributions and shelter for the most vulnerable and legal aid and support for refugees and displaced populations”.