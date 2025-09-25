Ali Fazal on Collaborating with Prosit Roy for Raakh: 'It Was on My Wishlist for the Longest Time'

Actor Ali Fazal is set to surprise audiences in a never-seen-before avatar as he takes on the role of a cop for the very first time in his upcoming web series Raakh on Prime Video. The series also marks his long-awaited collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Prosit Roy, a director Ali has admired for years. Prosit, known for helming projects like Anushka Sharma’s psychological horror Pari, the yet-to-be-released Chakda Xpress, and the widely acclaimed Paatal Lok Season 1, brings his signature layered storytelling and atmospheric vision to Raakh. For Ali, the project is not only exciting because of his character but also because it fulfills a personal wish to work under Prosit’s direction.

Speaking about this much-anticipated collaboration, Ali Fazal shared, "Working with Prosit Roy had been on my wishlist for the longest time. I remember watching Pari and being struck by how he built an entire world through mood, silence, and tension — his craft is unique and compelling. Later, Paatal Lok only cemented my belief that he is one of the most exciting voices in our industry today. When Raakh came my way, and I learned Prosit was at the helm, it felt like the universe was finally answering a quiet wish I’d been carrying for years. Playing a cop for the first time in my career has been both challenging and exhilarating, but to explore this character under Prosit’s direction has been nothing short of transformative. His attention to detail, his ability to push you as an actor without ever making you feel out of place, and the world he creates for his stories — all of it makes the experience unforgettable. I feel incredibly fortunate that Raakh is the project that brought us together. Sometimes, dreams do take time to manifest, but when they do, they’re worth the wait.”

With Raakh, Ali Fazal once again expands his versatile repertoire, stepping into uncharted territory and reaffirming his place as one of the most dynamic actors of his generation. The series is executive produced and directed by Prosit Roy, and created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket. The collaboration with Prosit Roy adds another exciting layer to a series that is already among the most eagerly awaited titles on Prime Video.