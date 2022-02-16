Ali Fazal on working with Gal Gadot: It was too much fun

Mumbai, Feb 16 After working with names such as Dame Judi Dench in 'Victoria and Abdul' and Vin Diesel in 'Fast and Furious 7', Indian actor Ali Fazal has now shared screen space with star Gal Gadot in the murder mystery film 'Death On The Nile', based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie.

Ali will be seen playing the role of Gal's cousin and is also one of the suspects in the film, which tells the tale of a perfect couple's honeymoon on a cruise. Things take an awry turn after a murder takes place on the ship.

Apart from Gadot and Ali, the film also stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Margot Robbi, Tom Bateman,Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand and Rosie Leslie among many others.

Talking to about working with Gadot and others in the film, Ali said: "It was too much fun. It was lots of fun. She

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor