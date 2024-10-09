Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha react to selection of their home production at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Mumbai, Oct 9 Actor couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are chuffed with their home production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ getting set for its India premiere at the upcoming edition of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Ali called the journey of the film from developing the script to seeing it come alive on screen as “one of the most fulfilling experiences” of their lives.

‘Girls Will Be Girls’ is directed by Shuchi Talati, and has already garnered significant acclaim, and has earlier won two awards at the Sundance Film Festival, the Audience Award in the World Dramatic Entry category and the Special Jury Award for lead actress Preeti Panigrahi’s stellar performance.

Reacting to the film’s screening at MAMI, Ali said, "We’ve been overwhelmed by the response Girls Will Be Girls has received internationally, but nothing compares to showcasing it here, in India, at MAMI. This festival is a celebration of Indian cinema, and to be part of that is both humbling and thrilling. The journey from developing the script to seeing it come alive on screen has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of our lives”.

He further mentioned, “I’m beyond proud of our cast, especially Preeti, whose portrayal of the lead has been nothing short of brilliant. We’re excited for the home audience to see this film and hope it sparks the conversations we’ve always envisioned”.

After making waves internationally with its successful premieres in the US, UK, and France, and winning accolades at various film festivals across the globe, the film now makes its way back home for Indian audiences.

Speaking about this milestone, Richa Chadha shared, "It’s a dream come true to have Girls Will Be Girls premiere at MAMI. After all the love and recognition we’ve received internationally, it feels incredibly special to bring the film home, where it all began. This film has been a labor of love for us. From the moment we envisioned it, we knew we wanted to tell a story that’s honest, raw, and unapologetically real”.

The movie stars Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, Kesav Benoy Kiron, Jitin Gulati, and has been produced through the collaborative efforts of Chadha and Fazal's joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films.

“Preeti’s performance has moved audiences globally, and we can’t wait for people here to experience the magic she brings to the screen. This film is a celebration of womanhood, and we hope it resonates with everyone who watches it”, Richa added.

Shuchi Talati, who has helmed the film, said, "It’s such an honour to have Girls Will Be Girls premiere at MAMI. This film was made with a lot of heart and honesty, and it’s been incredible to see it resonate with audiences around the world. But this premiere is particularly special because this is the audience we made the film for – the Indian audience”.

“I hope that the themes of identity, womanhood, and empowerment that we’ve explored in the film resonate deeply here. I’m so grateful to Richa and Ali for trusting me with this project and for their unwavering support. Together, we’ve created something that we believe will leave a lasting impact”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor