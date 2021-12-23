Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to get married in March 2022?

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for a while now and the latest rumour doing the rounds is that the couple is set to tie the knot in March next year. A source close to the actors has told a leading news portal that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to hold a summer wedding in 2022. According to media reports, the two will celebrate their wedding in Mumbai and Delhi and that it will be attended by close family and friends.

March turns out to be a perfect time for the couple as they have their projects lined up starting in April. The source added, “Ali is working on a few Hollywood projects. So, they worked out their dates and settled on a summer wedding”. For the uninitiated, Ali and Richa met each other for the first time on the sets of Fukrey and clicked instantly. The couple also has a production house together which is called Pushing Buttons Studio. Rumour has it that the two were all set to tie the knot in April last year but had to postpone the date due to the ongoing pandemic. In September this year, while speaking to India Today, The Mirzapur actor had spilled the beans on his wedding date. Ali said, “In January and February 2022, we will do a nice celebration with friends and family. There will definitely be celebrations. I don’t know the magnitude of it given the Covid-19 protocols and rules. But there definitely will be celebrations.”

