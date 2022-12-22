Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl Raha to be part of Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl, Raha Kapoor, will step out with her parents to attend the Kapoor's Christmas lunch with family.According to a report in BollywoodLife, a source close to the Kapoor family revealed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is all set to make a public debut. The little princess will make her first appearance at the annual Christmas Lunch at the Kapoor residence. For the unversed, the Kapoor family gets together to celebrate Christmas at Randhir Kapoor's home every year, and undoubtedly, this year is going to be super special.

The source added that Ranbir and Alia will arrive at the lunch along with their daughter, Raha, but they'll ensure to hide their little one's face. However, there is a possibility that Alia will share a perfect family portrait with her husband, Ranbir, and the other members of the Kapoor khandan on her IG handle. Alia and Ranbir named their daughter Raha on November 24. The actress shared the significance of her daughter's name on social media. "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings"¦ Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," she wrote. On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a couple of films lined up. She was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2 with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The actress will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh will release on April 28, 2023.

