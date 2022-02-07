Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan produced 'Darlings' sold to Netflix for 80 crore?

Alia Bhatt's debut production venture Darlings which she is co-producing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been sold to Netflix for a huge sum of Rs. 80 crore. According to a report by Pinkvilla, given that the film is a dark comedy, the makers felt that taking the OTT route would be fruitful in terms of reaching their target audience. After having conversations with multiple players, the production house has settled at Rs 80 crores with Netflix.

Alia, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah have already wrapped up the shooting. The film is directed by Jasmeet Reen and it revolves around a mother-daughter relationship. Shefali will be seen playing Alia's mother in the film.Meanwhile, Alia has other projects like 'RRR' with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, 'Takht' with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and others, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer and 'Brahmastra' with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.