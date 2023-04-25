Alia Bhatt buys a new house in Bandra for Rs 37 crore, gifts her Juhu flat to sister Shaheen

Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd has reportedly bought an apartment for Rs 37.80 crore in Bandra West’s Pali Hill area in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt has also bought two houses and gifted them to her sister Shaheen Bhatt, as per reports. Moneycontrol reported, as per documents gained by IndexTap.com, the apartment bought is spread across 2,497 sq ft and is situated in the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited. The residential property was reportedly bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd. The agreement was registered on April 10, 2023, and a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid.

The report also revealed that Alia gifted two houses to her sister Shaheen Bhatt via Prize Certificate. The apartments, which are worth Rs 7.68 crore (market value) as per Zapkey.com, are located in Gigi Apartments in AB Nair Road Juhu, Mumbai. It is reported that the first house is spread across 1,197 sq ft and the second flat is 889.75 sq ft. “A stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh has been paid for the transaction. It comes with one car parking," the report added. On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut film. She will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The film, directed by Karan Johar, will also star Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in key roles. The film has been slated to release on July 28.