Alia Bhatt Calls 'Alpha' As Her First Action Film, Gets Trolled By Netizens

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the finest actress in Bollywood, recently attended Milan Fashion week for her upcoming film Alpha. She was seen wearing golden short dress and black furry over coat and her look became talk of the town. During media interaction, Alia called her film Alpha as her first action film. However she has done movies like Jigra an Heart of Stone and netizens fill that she has forgotten that these are also action films.

Alia Bhatt was looking stunning as she walked red carpet of Milan fashion week, while talking to media alia said that"Alpha will releases in December 2025. 25th of December, which is pretty close. That's a big one for me because it is my first venture into action. I am really curious to see how the audience connects with that." Netizens on redit soon started commenting on her statement and said, "She never recognises or comments about her flop projects. Another user commented with silent emoji saying, "We never talk about Sadak, Kalank, Heart of Stone or Jigra.

About Alpha

Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for her next big project, Alpha, under Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The movie is expected to showcase her in a powerful and action-packed avatar, a role unlike anything she has portrayed before. This marks a significant step in her career as she embraces an intense action-oriented character.

Meanwhile with Love and War promising a compelling drama and Alpha highlighting her versatility in the action genre, Alia continues to expand her horizons and secure her place as one of Bollywood’s most dynamic and bankable stars.