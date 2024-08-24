Alia Bhatt calls her mother 'so so beautiful' after Soni Razdan shares youthful throwback pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : Actor Alia Bhatt couldn't help but gush over her mother, Soni Razdan, after seeing some beautiful throwback pictures from her younger days.

Taking to her Instagram account, Soni dropped some throwback photos from her younger days. The pictures showed Soni in her youth, looking absolutely adorable.

Along with the pictures, Soni added a caption that read, "Ah youth ! How fleeting it seems when you're grown up. And when you're young it feels like it will last forever. Make the most of it !"

Alia was quick to express her love and admiration in the comments. She called her mother "SO SO beautiful!!!!" and added several red heart emojis to show just how much she adored the pictures.

Neetu Kapoor, who is both a close friend and Soni's Samdhan (mother-in-law to Alia), also joined in the appreciation. She commented with a red heart and a fire emoji, showing her admiration for the timeless beauty captured in the photos.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Alia will be seen headlining 'Jigra.'

Recently, the makers of 'Jigra' announced a new release date for the film. The film was earlier supposed to be released on September 27, 2024, but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies."

Alia will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love & War.' The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in 'Alpha,' a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent.

'Alpha' is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'

The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters.

