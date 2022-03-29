Alia Bhatt calls "ITS A WRAP" for Brahmastra after shooting last sequel for the film

The much awaited film on Indian cinema "Brahmastra" which stars the famous Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is so close to release on theaters as the film completed its final shooting. Actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday took her Instagram and shared serries of pictures and video calling 'its a wrap of movie'.

Alia wrote "We started shooting in 2018. And now … finally .. The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end !! I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time.. ITS A WRAP!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"See you at the cinemas. 09.09.2022" the actress added.

Earlier, the makers of the much delayed Brahmastra have revealed the first look of Alia Bhatt from the much-awaited film on her 29th birthday. For the unversed, the Raazi actress will be essaying the role of Isha opposite boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Director Ayan Mukerji shared the first look of Alia Bhatt from Brahmastra and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy the Pride the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day...Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie ! Love. Light. Fire. Go ! (sic)."In the video, we see different avatars of Alia.

Yesterday, the reports were doing rounds that Alia and Ranbir are planning to get married in April 2022 and the preparations for the grand event have already begun.