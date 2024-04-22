Alia Bhatt celebrates Earth Day with adorable video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Actor Alia Bhatt celebrated Earth Day by dropping an adorable video on her social media platform, where she expressed her affection for Mother Nature.

The actress on Monday took to her Instagram stories to share a beautiful video with a little note that read, "There is only one Earth, that gives us plenty of reasons to be full of mirth with its beauty; we feel blessed in its care, and forever we find rest #HappyEarthDay."

Alia appeared stunning in a flowing, multicoloured dress. Her wavy hair danced in the breeze, enhancing her overall appearance. Sporting one of her brightest smiles, she enjoyed a leisurely walk by the bay.

Rashmika Mandanna also posted her video under a waterfall with the caption 'Happy Earth Day (sic)."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year.

She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, will star in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' alongside Allu Arjun, one of the most anticipated films of the year. Scheduled for release on August 15, 2024, the film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The shooting for 'Pushpa 2' is ongoing and expected to conclude in the coming months.

