Alia Bhatt drops pictures from 'Backstage' of Paris Fashion Week 2024, check out

Paris [France], September 25 : Alia Bhatt recently made her debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024 in a glamorous style. She treated her fans with a glimpse of 'backstage' from her ramp walk debut in Paris.

On Wednesday, The 'Jigra' actor dropped behind-the-scenes pictures from her ramp walk on Instagram.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Backstage."

From getting ready for the walk to posing for the pictures, the photo dump says it all.

In one of the pictures, Alia can be seen with supermodel Heidi Klum.

As soon as she posted pictures on Instagram, her mother Soni Razdan reacted to the album. She wrote, "Gorgeousness" with fire and heart emojis.

Sonakshi Sinha and Shibani Dandekar also reacted to the post. Sona dropped fire emojis while Shibani commented, "Stunning" with fire and heart emojis.

After representing beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, Alia along with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. Neetu Kapoor also joined them.

For the ramp walk, Alia wore a metallic silver bustier that she paired with a black off-shoulder jumpsuit.

On Tuesday, Alia shared a series of pictures featuring Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley and others from the gala night.

She wrote, "a night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we're all #WorthIt."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia is gearing up for the release of 'Jigra', which also stars Vedang Raina.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner. Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon."

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

'Jigra' will be out in theatres on October 11.

