Alia Bhatt falls prey to obscene deepfake video

In yet another, shameful act Alia Bhatt has become the latest victim of deepfake technology. A video of Alia is now being circulated on social media platforms and it has sparked concerns over the use of AI technology. The video showcases a girl who is dressed in a blue floral co-ord set with Alia's face. Moreover, the girl is seen making obscene gestures to the camera. Alia's face has been edited over someone else's body. This video comes within days after several celebrities have gone through the same situations. Earlier, Animal star Rashmika Mandanna had expressed her concerns after a deepfake video of the actress went viral. Later, actress Kajol's fake video went viral wherein her face was morphed into a woman's body who was seen changing clothes on camera. In Katrina's case, the Tiger 3 actress was seen performing a fight scene with a stuntwoman clad in a towel. Katrina's deepfake video showed her wearing a low-cut white top and a matching bottom.

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also endorsed the call for legal action in the matter. The surge in deepfake videos of celebrities surfacing online caught Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention as well. Earlier this month, PM Modi highlighted the threats of deep fakes in new-age digital media content and said that it was important to understand how Artificial Intelligence (AI) works since they could be used to purposefully spread false information or have malicious intent behind their use. “I recently saw a video in which I was seen singing a Garba song. There are many other such videos online,” PM Modi said. Deep fakes are AI-manipulated photographs or videos that can convincingly depict events or statements that never occurred. Some apps use machine learning and face-swapping technology to create these forgeries by superimposing one person’s image onto another.