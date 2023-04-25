Alia Bhatt flies out of Mumbai ahead of Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor, with no makeup look, was seen wearing a yellow co-ord set. Alia was all smiles for the shutterbugs. She was also seen posing with her fans. Alia Bhatt will be reportedly making her Met Gala debut this year. She will be the third Indian to be attending the fashion event after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. The actor is yet to confirm the news.

On the personal front Alia and Ranbir got hitched on April 14, 2022 after dating for several years. They tied the knot at Ranbir's Mumbai abode in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and friends. Soon after their wedding, Alia announced that she was expecting her first child. Last seen in 'Brahmastra', Alia will feature next in Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which is lined up for release this year. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, and will release in July.